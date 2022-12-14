Over KZT14bn paid to business owners affected in January riots

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As of now, nearly KZT14.6bn has been paid to businesses affected by the January riots in Kazakhstan, Nurlan Dyussenbayev, deputy head of the Investigation Department of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of now, nearly KZT14.6bn has been paid to businesses affected by the January riots in Kazakhstan,» he said during a briefing.

According to him, the state also decided to provide humanitarian compensations to the families of those killed (in the January riots), in vulnerable groups regardless of the results of investigations.

«In addition, the Kazakhstan khalkyna Fund provided financial support to 91 victims to the tune of KZT637mln. Guaranteed financial assistance was given to all officials of law enforcement and social bodies died,» he added.



