Over KZT117 mln donated to Maktaaral Assistance Fund

Alzhanova Raushan
11 May 2020, 20:18
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The Turkestan Corporate Social Development Fund in the Maktaaral district is raising funds to help flood victims, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional Akimat.

As a result, today the fund has collected more than KZT117 million.

These funds will be used to build housing in the Maktaaral district, to compensate local residents for crop and livestock losses.

It bears to remind that the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1.

As a result of the flooding, the state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan. On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.




