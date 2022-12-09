Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Over KZT10bln to be spent on construction of new water supply network in Almaty

    9 December 2022, 14:25

    ALMATY. As many as 200 residents of Almaty have no access to central water supply system, Mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev said at a session of the local maslikhat, Kazinform reports.

    «In order to provide clean water to the residents of the city’s western part, we need to finish the construction of water intakes on еру Kargaly River in June 2023 and further build a water intake on the Aksay River. 8.6bln tenge will be allocated for this purpose next year,» said Dossayev.

    The construction of water supply and drainage systems in Nizhnyaya Pyatiletka, Shuakty, Zhas Kanat, Kamenskoye Plato, Kensay microdistricrs will be continued, the Mayor said. 4.4bln tenge is envisaged for this purpose.

    Utility networks will be built in microdistricts Shanyrak-1, Shanyrak-2, Ozhet, as well as in the area of Kazybayev-Ryskulov-Tatibekov-Rayimbek streets and others by the end of 2023. 3.2bln tenge will be spent on the construction work, he noted.

    Besides, new water distribution networks will be built in Yubileinyi, Kolsay, Algabas, Mayak, Shapagat microdistricts, and Almerek settlement. The implementation of the 10.8bln tenge worth project will let provide 170,000 residents with clean water.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 218 fresh cases
    Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia
    2 December 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 December 10. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia
    5 Snowfall to douse parts of Kazakhstan Dec 10