Over KZT10bln to be spent on construction of new water supply network in Almaty

9 December 2022, 14:25
ALMATY. As many as 200 residents of Almaty have no access to central water supply system, Mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev said at a session of the local maslikhat, Kazinform reports.

«In order to provide clean water to the residents of the city’s western part, we need to finish the construction of water intakes on еру Kargaly River in June 2023 and further build a water intake on the Aksay River. 8.6bln tenge will be allocated for this purpose next year,» said Dossayev.

The construction of water supply and drainage systems in Nizhnyaya Pyatiletka, Shuakty, Zhas Kanat, Kamenskoye Plato, Kensay microdistricrs will be continued, the Mayor said. 4.4bln tenge is envisaged for this purpose.

Utility networks will be built in microdistricts Shanyrak-1, Shanyrak-2, Ozhet, as well as in the area of Kazybayev-Ryskulov-Tatibekov-Rayimbek streets and others by the end of 2023. 3.2bln tenge will be spent on the construction work, he noted.

Besides, new water distribution networks will be built in Yubileinyi, Kolsay, Algabas, Mayak, Shapagat microdistricts, and Almerek settlement. The implementation of the 10.8bln tenge worth project will let provide 170,000 residents with clean water.


Теги:
Almaty   Kazakhstan  
