    Over KZT 100 bln invested in Turkestan region to boost tourism

    21 April 2022, 11:08

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «KZT 102 bln was invested into the sphere of tourism in Turkestan region. Notably, the region takes the lead countrywide in tourism investments,» acting head of the tourism department of Turkestan region Nurdaulet Medeuov said.

    «The Caravan Saray multifunctional tourist complex, Ramada, Emir Plaza, Rich Hotel, Grand Villa and Resort ethno-park were built there last year. Izi.Travel app offers audio guides and contact information of 100 tourist sites in the territory of the region,» he told a briefing.

    As stated there, this year it is planned to hold the Caravan Statue Street Art Festival, Taiqazan Gastronomy Festival, and Batyr Battle purposed to boost tourism. It is targeted to attract up to 260,000 domestic tourists and 7,000 foreign tourists this year.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

