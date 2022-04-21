Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Over KZT 100 bln invested in Turkestan region to boost tourism

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 April 2022, 11:08
Over KZT 100 bln invested in Turkestan region to boost tourism

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «KZT 102 bln was invested into the sphere of tourism in Turkestan region. Notably, the region takes the lead countrywide in tourism investments,» acting head of the tourism department of Turkestan region Nurdaulet Medeuov said.

«The Caravan Saray multifunctional tourist complex, Ramada, Emir Plaza, Rich Hotel, Grand Villa and Resort ethno-park were built there last year. Izi.Travel app offers audio guides and contact information of 100 tourist sites in the territory of the region,» he told a briefing.

photo

As stated there, this year it is planned to hold the Caravan Statue Street Art Festival, Taiqazan Gastronomy Festival, and Batyr Battle purposed to boost tourism. It is targeted to attract up to 260,000 domestic tourists and 7,000 foreign tourists this year.


Tourism   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region