Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2023, 15:46
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visited Uzbekistan since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, over two million foreign tourists visited the country between January and April 2023.

Tourists from neighboring countries are among top 3 of the tourists inflow, including Tajikistan with over 623,000 tourists, Kazakhstan with over 558,000 tourists and Kyrgyzstan with over 487,000 tourists.

Almost 30,000 tourists from Türkiye, some 9,200 tourists from South Korea, 8,300 – from India and 6,300 – from China visited Uzbekistan in the reporting period as well.

Last year Uzbekistan hosted over 1,5 million Kazakhstani tourists, making almost one third of all foreign tourist inflow in the country.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Tourism   Travel  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off