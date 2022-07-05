Over 994,000 COVID-19 cases registered in Belarus since start of pandemic

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Since the start of the pandemic, 994,037 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the Healthcare Ministry.

As of 1 July, 985,592 people diagnosed with COVID-19 recovered, while 7,118 patients died. A total of 13,646,641 tests were taken in the country.

Since the beginning of May, the situation with the COVID-19 infection has stabilized in Belarus. As infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists expected, active vaccination and booster vaccination of adults and teenagers (12+) also contributed to a drop in the number of cases.

The entire range of routine medical services is again available in hospitals and outpatient clinics all over the country.

Due to the fact that a small number of COVID-19 cases are registered in the country, the Healthcare Ministry now publishes updates once a month.

According to experts, it is possible that by autumn the COVID-19 infection in Belarus will enter a non-pandemic, seasonal phase. This means that COVID-19 will have a similar seasonal distribution to viral respiratory infections and influenza.

Photo credit: eng.belta.by