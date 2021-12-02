Go to the main site
    Over 99,000 people get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    2 December 2021, 10:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 96,000 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 non-spread.

    The commission said in a statement that a total of 99,186 people have been vaccinated with the first component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 78,567 are teenagers, 6,348 – pregnant women and 14,271 – nursing mothers.

    Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021.

    To date, over 8 million Kazakhstan have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection since February 2021.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

