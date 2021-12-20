Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 988 thou Kazakhstanis receive targeted social assistance in 2021

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 December 2021, 16:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 988.8 thousand people from 198.1 thousand families have received targeted social assistance since the beginning of the year, for which KZT68.5bn has been provided from the budget, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

The country assigns the targeted social assistance to persons with the average income per family member 70% less than the regional subsistence minimum.

As of December 1, 2021, 265.1 thousand children aged from one to six have been provided with targeted social assistance as sets of goods and household chemistry.

Assignment of targeted social assistance was prolonged in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters of 2020 as well as the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2021 when the emergency situation and quarantine restrictions were in effect.


