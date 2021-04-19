Over 94 thou received first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Almaty rgn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 94 thousand people have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region’s sanitary and epidemiological control office, 94,355 residents have been inoculated with the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, including 16,649 health workers, 24,082 teachers, 2,124 territorial police officers, 609 students, 483 medical and social facilities’ staff, 6,523 security personnel, 3,054 civil servants, 1,592 people with chronic diseases, and 39,239 people of other groups.

It added that both COVID-19 vaccine shots have been given to a total of 10,246 residents, including 7,237 health workers, 2,699 teachers, 75 territorial police officers, 115 security personnel, 76 civil servants, and 43 people of other groups.

No post-immunization reactions or complications have been reported in the region since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Earlier it was reported that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Almaty region.



