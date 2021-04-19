Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Over 94 thou received first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2021, 15:11
Over 94 thou received first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Almaty rgn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 94 thousand people have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region’s sanitary and epidemiological control office, 94,355 residents have been inoculated with the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, including 16,649 health workers, 24,082 teachers, 2,124 territorial police officers, 609 students, 483 medical and social facilities’ staff, 6,523 security personnel, 3,054 civil servants, 1,592 people with chronic diseases, and 39,239 people of other groups.

It added that both COVID-19 vaccine shots have been given to a total of 10,246 residents, including 7,237 health workers, 2,699 teachers, 75 territorial police officers, 115 security personnel, 76 civil servants, and 43 people of other groups.

No post-immunization reactions or complications have been reported in the region since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Earlier it was reported that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Almaty region.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires