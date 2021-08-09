Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Over 92% of education workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Karaganda region

    9 August 2021, 15:45

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Karaganda region’s efforts to vaccinate education workers are nearing completion as it plans to returns children back to schools, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, 39,240 teachers and workers of education facilities have so far received vaccines against COVID-19 in the region. Those account for 92.6% of the total education workers of the region, Gulsum Kozhakhmetova, Head of the Education Department of Karaganda region, said during an online meeting.

    She also added that 4,389 college students over 18 years old or 55.6% have also been given COVID-19 vaccines.

    This year, repair works are carried out in 166 education facilities, including 120 schools, 26 kindergartens, 19 colleges, and one children’s home, in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Karaganda region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn