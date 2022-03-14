Go to the main site
    Over 919 thou people given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty rgn

    14 March 2022, 16:37

    TALDYKORGAN.KAZINFORM – Over 919 thounsand people have so far received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    1,009,525 people or 84.1% of the population have been administered the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty region. Both COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been given to 919,365 people or 76% of the population of the reigon.

    As of March 14, the number of people who received the Pfizer vaccine stands at 119,613, including 98,977 teens, 4,266 pregnant women, and 16,301 nursing mothers.

    Of 245,811 people fully immunized, 233,665 were given QazVac and Sinopharm Vero Cell vaccines, and 12,146 people Comirnaty (Pfizer).

    According to Almaty region's sanitary epidemiological department, a total of 69,520 COVID-19 cases, including 52,929 symptomatic ones, have been reported in the region. Over the past day, the region has reported four COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 infection growth rate has dipped from 0.01% to 0.003% over the past two weeks.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

