Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 900 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region in 24h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2021, 13:37
Over 900 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region in 24h

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 918 people have been inoculated in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department said in a statement that 918 residents of Atyrau region had received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines in the past day.

The anti-COVID vaccine was administered to 830 local residents, 15 healthcare workers, 44 teachers, nine students and others.

60,818 people have been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and HayatVax vaccines since February 1, 2021. The second component of the said vaccines has been administered to 22,767 people.

Currently there are 41 vaccination rooms in Atyrau region. Of these, 10 are mobile ones.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA