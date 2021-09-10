Over 900 thou Almaty citizens received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab so far

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of people inoculated with the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine has exceeded 903,574 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 931 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 894 symptomatic and 37 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 450 people have been discharged from and 312 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

In total, 3,502 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 310 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 46 - on artificial lung ventilation, 122 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 126 - on high flow oxygen devices.

As of today, 7,312 COVID-19 patients, including 7,085 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 226 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

3,790 Almaty citizens have received one COVID-19 vaccine jab and 5,412- both jabs over the past day.

As of September 9, a total of 903,574 people were administered the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 and 785,282 – both jabs in the city.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 114,702 are persons over 60 years old.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.