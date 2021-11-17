Go to the main site
    Over 900 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Nur-Sultan

    17 November 2021, 19:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 900 people got vaccinated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in the past two days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Head of the public health department of Nur-Sultan city Timur Muratov said Wednesday 930 people have been inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in the past couple of days. In his words, of 930, 643 are teenagers under 18. No complications have been observed among teens and adults immunized with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

    According to Muratov, all outpatient clinics in the city have enough doses of Pfizer vaccine.

    «35,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to the Kazakh capital,» he noted, adding that 500 doses are expected to be used each day on average.

    Recall that Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat urged Kazakhstani parents to get their children vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
