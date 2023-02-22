Over 900 evacuated from burning school in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A fire broke out in secondary school No23 in Aktobe today, Kazinform has learned from the regional emergencies department.

The fire occurred on the first floor of the school at around 08:00 am. 890 children and 60 adults were evacuated from the building.

The fire was extinguished at 08:12 am.

Preliminary findings show that the fire was caused by a short circuit. No victims or injuries were reported.