Over 900 COVID-19 cases registered among kids in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 August 2021, 19:48
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Coronavirus infection has been registered among children aged under 14 in North Kazakhstan region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Acting head of the sanitary and epidemiological department of the region Tatyana Gorlova confirmed that 107 children had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week alone. 10 new COVID-19 cases among kids have been recorded today.

The Delta COVID-19 strain is responsible for at least 30% of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases. Those are mostly people aged 30-39.

Gorlova added that local authorities urge people to vaccinate to protect the population from the virus and get back to normal life.

«We all want our children to return to in-person classes. That is why we are urging their parents to vaccinate, be responsible. Teachers should also inoculate [against COVID-19],» she added.


