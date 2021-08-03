Go to the main site
    Over 90% of teachers vaccinated in Kostanay region

    3 August 2021, 18:45

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 100% of teachers are to be vaccinated by the start of the new academic year in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional education department, 90% of teachers in the region has already been inoculated against the coronavirus infection. The vaccination campaign is still underway. 100% of teachers are to be fully vaccinated by the start of the academic year.

    In total, over 245,000 people (or 48.7% of the population) have so far been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 33% has been given the second jab.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

