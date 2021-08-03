Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 90% of teachers vaccinated in Kostanay region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2021, 18:45
Over 90% of teachers vaccinated in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 100% of teachers are to be vaccinated by the start of the new academic year in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional education department, 90% of teachers in the region has already been inoculated against the coronavirus infection. The vaccination campaign is still underway. 100% of teachers are to be fully vaccinated by the start of the academic year.

In total, over 245,000 people (or 48.7% of the population) have so far been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 33% has been given the second jab.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events