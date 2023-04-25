Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Over 90% of Kazakhstan’s population uses internet

    25 April 2023, 11:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin told about the internet traffic use growth rates, Kazinform reports.

    «The number of internet users in Kazakhstan reached 90.9%. The development of digital economy, online entrainment, rise of platform economy caused an increase in the internet use. Since the pandemic outbreak it hit 1,000 petabytes,» the minister said.

    He noted an increase not only in the internet users but also the time they spend online.

    Earlier the Minister said, this year will deploy and develop 5G services in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent and some regional centres letting 75% of the cities’ population and 60% of the regional centres to get access to the services by 2027.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Internet Government of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM chairs meeting on ensuring food security
    President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks
    Kazakhstan targets 75% operational 5G coverage in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events