Over 90% of Internal Affairs Ministry staff receive COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 90% of the police officers and employees of the system of penal enforcement have so far been inoculated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

Kazakh Internal Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev and senior officials also received the vaccines. Vaccination of the personnel of the Ministry began on Match 6 this year covering all functional and territorial units, including penal system facilities, internal forces, and educational institutions.

Police officers are more exposed to getting the virus as they enforce the lockdown.

Before inoculation police officers willing to get the vaccine undergo medical checkups, with those with health complications are not subject to vaccination.