Over 90 new COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 25 Kazakhstan recorded 91 new coronavirus cases, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan detected a total of 1,407,723 coronavirus cases and 90,845 COVID-like pneumonia cases.

On February 24 there were confirmed 98 coronavirus cases.