Over 90,000 apartments to be built in Kazakhstan in 2022 – Industry Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 90,000 apartments are to be built in Kazakhstan this year, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year it is planned to construct 15,1 million square meters of housing , including 90,000 apartments across Kazakhstan. Over 7,000 Kazakhstanis will be provided with rental housing as part of the domestic housing policy in place,» Minister Uzkenbayev said at the session of the Government.

According to him, up to 9,800 apartments are to be built in the regions of the country and offered to those on the affordable housing waiting list through Otbasy bank.

Minister Uskenbayev noted that in the past five months pace of housing construction had slowed down in three regions of the country, namely Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, urging local authorities to speed it up again.