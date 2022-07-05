Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Over 90,000 apartments to be built in Kazakhstan in 2022 – Industry Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 July 2022, 10:32
Over 90,000 apartments to be built in Kazakhstan in 2022 – Industry Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 90,000 apartments are to be built in Kazakhstan this year, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year it is planned to construct 15,1 million square meters of housing , including 90,000 apartments across Kazakhstan. Over 7,000 Kazakhstanis will be provided with rental housing as part of the domestic housing policy in place,» Minister Uzkenbayev said at the session of the Government.

According to him, up to 9,800 apartments are to be built in the regions of the country and offered to those on the affordable housing waiting list through Otbasy bank.

Minister Uskenbayev noted that in the past five months pace of housing construction had slowed down in three regions of the country, namely Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, urging local authorities to speed it up again.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy