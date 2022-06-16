Go to the main site
    Over 9.5mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

    16 June 2022, 11:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated information on vaccination against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    As of June 15, 9,516,759 people in Kazakhstan got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. 9,295,377 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized against COVID-19.

    Moreover, 1,210,222 Kazakhstanis were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 863,544 teenagers, 40,905 pregnant women and 144,380 nursing mothers. The second dose was administered to 1,099,184 people, including 823,476 teenagers, 36,946 expectant women and 133,969 nursing mothers.

    Earlier it was reported that 13 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
