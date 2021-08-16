Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 9,500 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 August 2021, 20:16
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 526 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. Cases are surging in Zhylyoi district and Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform reports.

392 out of 526 were detected in the city of Atyrau. 235 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 7,633 are treated at home, while 202 are staying in the modular hospital, 191 in regional hospital #2, 100 in cardiac centre, 417 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, etc.

Almost 9,500 are being treated for coronavirus in the region, the healthcare department reports.

As of today, Atyrau region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


