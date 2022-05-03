Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 9,500 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 May 2022, 07:39
Over 9,500 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Last time Atyrau region reported a COVID-19 case was on March 16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional health office said in a statement that to date a total of 9,517 people had been immunized with Pfizer vaccine, including 394 pregnant women, 3,354 nursing mothers, and 4,301 teenagers.

All teenagers are vaccinated with the written consent of their parents or legal guardians.

Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teenagers aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers back in 2021.

The number of those inoculated with anti-COVID vaccines across Kazakhstan has reached 9,485,851.

The coronavirus infection claimed lives of 128 people in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA