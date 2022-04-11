Over 9.4 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from its official website.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 11 April, 9,465,962 Kazakhstanis were immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot was administered to 9,198,853 people in the country. Nationwide, 3,502,287 people got revaccinated.

The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.



