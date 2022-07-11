Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 9.3 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    11 July 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,532,368 people in Kazakhstan were inoculated with the first dose against the coronavirus infection. A total of 9,315,917 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    As for Pfizer vaccine, 1,228,156 people in the country were vaccinated with the first dose, including 868,288 teenagers, 41,242 pregnant women and 144,959 nursing mothers.

    The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,161,356 Kazakhstanis, including 844,050 teens, 38,600 expectant mothers and 138,817 breastfeeding women.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    2 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    3 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President