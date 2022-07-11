Over 9.3 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,532,368 people in Kazakhstan were inoculated with the first dose against the coronavirus infection. A total of 9,315,917 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As for Pfizer vaccine, 1,228,156 people in the country were vaccinated with the first dose, including 868,288 teenagers, 41,242 pregnant women and 144,959 nursing mothers.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,161,356 Kazakhstanis, including 844,050 teens, 38,600 expectant mothers and 138,817 breastfeeding women.



