Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Over 9,3 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

    29 June 2022, 10:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan released updated figures on vaccination against COVID-19 across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

    To date, 9,523,631 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan, while the second dose was administered to 9,306,077 Kazakhstanis.

    As for Pfizer vaccine, the first dose was given to 1,220,828 people and 1,141,780 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized.

    Of 1,220,828, 866,622 are teenagers aged 12-18, 41,119 are pregnant women and 144,803 are nursing mothers. 837,197 teens, 38,121 expectant mothers and 137,307 nursing mothers were fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 110 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected across Kazakhstan in the past day.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'