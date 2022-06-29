Over 9,3 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan released updated figures on vaccination against COVID-19 across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

To date, 9,523,631 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan, while the second dose was administered to 9,306,077 Kazakhstanis.

As for Pfizer vaccine, the first dose was given to 1,220,828 people and 1,141,780 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized.

Of 1,220,828, 866,622 are teenagers aged 12-18, 41,119 are pregnant women and 144,803 are nursing mothers. 837,197 teens, 38,121 expectant mothers and 137,307 nursing mothers were fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 110 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected across Kazakhstan in the past day.