Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Over 9,3 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 June 2022, 10:52
Over 9,3 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan released updated figures on vaccination against COVID-19 across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

To date, 9,523,631 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan, while the second dose was administered to 9,306,077 Kazakhstanis.

As for Pfizer vaccine, the first dose was given to 1,220,828 people and 1,141,780 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized.

Of 1,220,828, 866,622 are teenagers aged 12-18, 41,119 are pregnant women and 144,803 are nursing mothers. 837,197 teens, 38,121 expectant mothers and 137,307 nursing mothers were fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 110 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected across Kazakhstan in the past day.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival