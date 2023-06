Over 9.3 mln get COVID-19 vaccine both jabs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 8, 2022, some 9,588,616 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,376,773 people were given both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 253 new COVID-19 cases.