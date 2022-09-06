Go to the main site
    Over 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    6 September 2022, 10:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the official COVID-19 vaccination rates, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    9,586,769 people were administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,373,847 fully completed the vaccination cycle in Kazakhstan as of September 6 this year.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,390,263.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus COVID-19
