Over 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the official COVID-19 vaccination rates, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

9,586,769 people were administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,373,847 fully completed the vaccination cycle in Kazakhstan as of September 6 this year.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,390,263.