8 August 2022 09:31

Over 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the vaccination rates countrywide, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

As of August 7, some 9,564,711 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,343,683 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 1,373 more COVID cases, total at 1,368,205.