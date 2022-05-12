Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    12 May 2022, 11:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 11 some 9,490,372 people were given the 1st component of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 9,256,909 received both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    Besides, 1,101,145 people received the 1st jab of the Pfizer vaccine, and 960,025 fully completed the vaccination cycle. Of which 835, 458 teens, 38,803 pregnant women, and 137,931 nursing moms were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 770,492 teens, 34,119 pregnant women, and 124,220 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated against coronavirus.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties