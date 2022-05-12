Over 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 11 some 9,490,372 people were given the 1st component of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 9,256,909 received both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

Besides, 1,101,145 people received the 1st jab of the Pfizer vaccine, and 960,025 fully completed the vaccination cycle. Of which 835, 458 teens, 38,803 pregnant women, and 137,931 nursing moms were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 770,492 teens, 34,119 pregnant women, and 124,220 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated against coronavirus.