Over 9.2 mln Kazakhstanis get both shots of anti-COVID vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has released the updated figures on vaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, 9,473,336 people in Kazakhstan got the first shot of the anti-COVID vaccines so far. 9,217,525 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized against the coronavirus infection.

Earlier Kazinform reported that nine people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,396. 72 more beat the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



