Over 9,2 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 May 2022, 09:21
Over 9,2 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

To date, 9,487,193 people were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan. The second dose of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to 9,249,491 Kazakhstanis. Nationwide, 4,026,937 people got revaccinated.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 1,543 people were still treated for COVID-19 in the country. Six fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.


