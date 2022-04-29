Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Over 9.2 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

    29 April 2022, 11:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan published the updated statistics on vaccination of people in the country against COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    9,483,123 people got the first shot of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan as of 28 April 2022. 9,241,702 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized against COVID-19.

    As for vaccination with Pfizer vaccine, 823,047 teenagers, 38,122 pregnant women and 136,056 nursing mothers were inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine.

    The second dose of Pfizer vaccine were given to 749,851 teenagers, 32,966 pregnant women and 119,816 nursing moms.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had added 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'