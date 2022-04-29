Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Over 9.2 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2022, 11:19
Over 9.2 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan published the updated statistics on vaccination of people in the country against COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

9,483,123 people got the first shot of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan as of 28 April 2022. 9,241,702 Kazakhstanis were fully immunized against COVID-19.

As for vaccination with Pfizer vaccine, 823,047 teenagers, 38,122 pregnant women and 136,056 nursing mothers were inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine were given to 749,851 teenagers, 32,966 pregnant women and 119,816 nursing moms.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had added 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival