Over 9.2 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, 9,473,673 people in Kazakhstan were vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccines. 9,218,283 Kazakhstanis were fully inoculated against the coronavirus infection.

In addition, 1,017,157 people, including 806,363 teenagers, 37,319 expectant women, and 133,363 nursing mothers, got vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine got vaccinated with the first shot of Pfizer vaccine.

873,937 people, including 726,203 teenagers, 31,727 pregnant women and 114,183 nursing moms received the 2nd shot of that vaccine.

Earlier Kazinform reported that ten people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. 16 more Kazakhstanis recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



