    Over 9.2 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    1 June 2022, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 31, 9,504,978 people in Kazakhstan received their 1st COVID-19 shots, while 9,282,326 completed the two-dose vaccinations, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    Besides, 1,169,742 people got the Pfizer vaccine 1st shots, and 1,048,115 received both. Of which 853,844 teens, 40,099 pregnant women, and 141,974 nursing moms were administered their 1st shots, 807,429 teens, 35,968 pregnant women, and 130,864 breastfeeding moms got their 2nd shots.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

