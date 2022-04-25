Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 9.2 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 April 2022, 10:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 24, 9,479,958 people were administered the 1st component of the coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 9,233,957 received both, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Besides, 816,948 teens, 37,807 pregnant women, and 32,480 nursing moms were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st shot, while 740,331 teens, 32,480 expectant, and 117,731 breastfeeding moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, 8 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
