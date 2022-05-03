Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Over 9,2 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    3 May 2022, 11:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures countrywide, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    As of 2 May, 9,486,041 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while 9,247,120 Kazakhstani received both shots.

    As for Pfizer vaccine, the first dose was administered to 827,658 teenagers, 38,406 pregnant women and 136,779 nursing mothers. 756,561 teens, 33,319 pregnant women and 121,325 nursing moms in Kazakhstan got inoculated with both doses of Pfizer vaccine.Earlier Kazinform reported that 3 Kazakhstanis had tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305, 551.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'