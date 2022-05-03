Over 9,2 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 May 2022, 11:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures countrywide, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of 2 May, 9,486,041 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while 9,247,120 Kazakhstani received both shots.

As for Pfizer vaccine, the first dose was administered to 827,658 teenagers, 38,406 pregnant women and 136,779 nursing mothers. 756,561 teens, 33,319 pregnant women and 121,325 nursing moms in Kazakhstan got inoculated with both doses of Pfizer vaccine.Earlier Kazinform reported that 3 Kazakhstanis had tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305, 551.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
