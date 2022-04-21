Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Over 9.2 mln fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    21 April 2022, 09:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has published the updated information on vaccination figures in the country.

    According to the commission, 9,475,840 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan. 9,224,495 people were fully immunized against COVID-19.

    As for vaccination with Pfizer vaccine, a total of 1,027,356 people were inoculated with the first dose, including 810,165 teenagers, 37,495 pregnant women and 134,185 nursing mothers.

    The second dose was administered to 881,570 people, including 731,405 teens, 32,005 expectant moms and 115,481 nursing mothers.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that in the past day 14 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 1,305,431.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'