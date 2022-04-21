Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 9.2 mln fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2022, 09:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has published the updated information on vaccination figures in the country.

According to the commission, 9,475,840 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan. 9,224,495 people were fully immunized against COVID-19.

As for vaccination with Pfizer vaccine, a total of 1,027,356 people were inoculated with the first dose, including 810,165 teenagers, 37,495 pregnant women and 134,185 nursing mothers.

The second dose was administered to 881,570 people, including 731,405 teens, 32,005 expectant moms and 115,481 nursing mothers.

Earlier Kazinform reported that in the past day 14 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 1,305,431.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
