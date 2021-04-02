Over 9,000 people inoculated against COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 9,075 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region as of April 2, Kazinform has learnt from the regional information center.

According to the East Kazakhstan regional healthcare department, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administrated to 14 civil servants and 198 people with chronic illnesses.

520 teachers, 572 employees of law-enforcement agencies, 124 police officers, 88 healthcare workers of social and children’s institutions as well as 7,329 health workers were inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the region.

Among those who received the COVID-19 vaccine shots are students of local universities, employees of diplomatic missions, international organizations and other people.



